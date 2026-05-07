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Govt. delegation in Nimule to resolve truck drivers’ strike on Juba–Nimule Highway

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner General Solomon Ariik Manyok leads delegation to Nimule to resolve truck drivers’ strike – Photo: South Sudan Revenue Authority.

A government delegation led by the Deputy Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority has travelled to Nimule to negotiate with striking truck drivers who have suspended operations along the Juba-Nimule Highway.

Deputy Commissioner General Solomon Ariik Manyok and the delegation arrived in the border town on Wednesday to help resolve the strike by long-distance truck drivers.

The drivers, mainly from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Somalia, stopped entering South Sudan about a week ago following a violent attack on one of their colleagues in Nimule.

They are demanding the arrest and prosecution of those behind the attack, improved security along the route, and the removal of illegal roadblocks.

Speaking in Nimule, Deputy Commissioner General Solomon Ariik Manyok said the delegation is committed to finding a lasting solution to the concerns raised by the drivers.

“Web came here to address concerns raised by drivers, security organs, our staff and the Nimule community. The drivers went on strike after an incident in which two of them were assaulted by thugs in Nimule. Security has taken steps to assist the injured, and we are here to find a final solution,” Ariik said upon arrival on Wednesday, May 6.

Representing the Kenya Transporters Association, Mercy Rere said insecurity remains a major challenge for long-distance drivers along the Juba–Nimule Road.

She called on the Government of South Sudan to form a dedicated committee that meets regularly to address the challenges facing drivers on the route.

“Our biggest challenge is the continued insecurity and attacks towards the drivers that has led us to have a very peaceful stop here at the boarder of Nimule. One of the things that needs to be done by the government of South Sudan is to have a committee needs to be meeting regularly to see what are the challenges and try to mitigate them before they happen,” Rere said.

Meanwhile, Nimule Municipality Mayor Ceaser Longafuli said security forces have launched a search operation to arrest those responsible for the attacks on truck drivers.

“The government of Eastern Equatoria State through the joint operation are looking for those people, I believe these are very young boys who are 19,20 and 15 years whom we always arrest but otherwise it is unfortunate,” said Longafuli.

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