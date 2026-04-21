Gov’t declares December polls, dismisses extension rumors

The government has declared that elections will be held in December 2026, dismissing rumors of any further extension of the transitional period and saying it is fully prepared for the exercise.

The Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services, Ateny Wek Ateny, said the government is ready to participate in the upcoming national elections and that there will be no extension of its tenure beyond the agreed timeline.

He said both the President and the Council of Ministers have adopted resolutions confirming that the elections will take place as scheduled, in line with the electoral roadmap.

According to Ateny, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan has demonstrated its readiness to participate in those elections.

Ateny told reporters this morning that the President and the National Council of Ministers have passed resolutions regarding the conduct of elections in time, affirming that elections must be at the end of the year 2026.

“Tthe Government of the Republic of South Sudan has demonstrated its readiness to participate in those elections. The President of the Republic of South Sudan and the National Council of Ministers have passed the resolutions regarding the conduct of elections in time,” he said.

“That means it must be at the end of the year 2026. No further extension, there is no mention of any further extension whatsoever,” he added.

He dismissed reports circulating in some media outlets and online platforms suggesting that the government’s tenure had been extended, describing them as false and misleading.

He added that the recent Cabinet meeting approved an amendment bill presented by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development without reservation, reinforcing the legal framework for the electoral process.

The government has urged the public and media to rely on official communication channels to avoid misinformation as the country moves closer to the 2026 elections.