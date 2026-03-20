“Gov’t cannot stay 15 years without change” – Islamic Council demands December elections

The Secretary-General of the South Sudan Islamic Council has urged the country’s leaders to honour the December 2026 election schedule, saying it is time to end years of extended transitional rule.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, Abdullah Baraj said it is time for South Sudan to hold elections and end the prolonged transitional periods of government.

Baraj argued that since independence in 2011, the country has not held any elections, stressing the need for accountability among leaders. He added that some government officials are reluctant to face elections, fearing they may lose power.

“Now there are many people in the government who do not want elections. They say elections will lead to their downfall because they cannot face the people. But we, as religious leaders, are close to the people. God has entrusted us to serve the people. We say it loudly: elections are the right of the people do not deny them that right. A government cannot continue for fifteen years without change. And when it stays that long, it fails to deliver anything,” he demanded.

He emphasized that elections are a fundamental right of the people and urged leaders not to deny citizens the opportunity to choose their representatives.

“They accuse others of harming the people—yet what have they done themselves? Your Excellency, Mr. President, do not listen to those who oppose elections. Why do they fear the people? Because they have done nothing for them. Anyone who speaks against elections is an enemy of the people,” he added.

Barag said prolonged transitional governance has failed to deliver essential services, including water, healthcare, and education.

He called on President Salva Kiir not to listen to those opposing elections, saying leaders must return to the people and account for their performance.

The religious leader noted that regular elections are practiced in many countries and even within religious institutions, where leadership is renewed periodically.

He urged the government to allow citizens to exercise their democratic rights and elect leaders who will serve their interests.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter