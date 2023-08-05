5th August 2023
Govt approves $600,000 for federalism conference

Published: 15 mins ago

Information Minister Michael speaks in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, August 3, 2023. (Photo: Lou Nelson).

The Council of Ministries on Friday, August 04 approved more than 600.000 US dollars for a national conference on federalism.

The amount was requested by Federal Affairs Minister, Losuba Ludoru at the regular Council of Ministers meeting on Frida.

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir directed the Minister of Finance to release the approved funding for the yet-to-be-officially announced conference.

“He [Minister] was assigned to study and find how best he can come out with recommendations to the people of South Sudan on the system of federalism we need.

‘So, he made this presentation and he asked for the fund in order to fund this conference, and the cabinet approved it, ” said Minister Michael Makuei after the cabinet meeting on Friday, August 4th.

In recent months, the Ministry of Federal Affairs conducted several workshops in Juba, Yambio, Aweil, and Benito to sensitize the public and seek the views of the locals on the type of federalism system to be adopted in the country.

South Sudan is expected to transition into a federal system of governance at the end of the current transitional period.

