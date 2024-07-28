28th July 2024
Govt, AfDB sign $46.2 million grant to support agriculture

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

The South Sudan government and African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a 46.2-million-US-dollar grant from to support agricultural production and value chain over the next six years.

The agreement was signed in Juba on Friday between the Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater, and AfDB Country Manager Themba Debe.

The program which will be jointly funded by the government, AfDB and development partners, will run from September 2024 to December 2030, according to state-owned television SSBC.

The project will focus on enhancing four strategic value chains in a number of agricultural activities including sorghum, rice, and sesame farming, as well as fishery business across the country.

The deal will partly support more than 560,000 women as direct beneficiaries – and create more than 200 agri-food businesses for women and youth.

Finance Minister Dongrin said phase one of the initiative will introduce climate-resilience agriculture in the country.

“We commend and appreciate the Bank for mobilizing 42.6 million to support South Sudan in implementing climate resilience agri-food system transformation program for South Sudan,” he said, on SSBC.

“The government is looking forward to continued cooperation towards the building of the capacity of South Sudanese in all sectors. I want to reiterate that our commitment remains steadfast.”

On his part, AfDB Country Manager said the program is aimed at ensuring that South Sudan produces enough food and feed itself.

“We looked at the amount of money that will be mobilized not only from the African Development Bank but from the government and all the partners.”

“The idea is that for the next five years, what will it entail for South Sudan to feed itself. So this is what we have just signed.”

 

Govt, AfDB sign $46.2 million grant to support agriculture

