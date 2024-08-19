Governor Riek bans child and forced marriages in Unity State

The Governor of Unity State has instructed the seven county commissioners to enforce a ban on child and forced marriages, according to the Press Secretary.



According to Koh Koang Manyuek, Press Secretary to Governor Riek Top Bim, the governor has directed the seven county commissioners to implement a ban on child and forced marriages.

Mr Koang explained that the directive came after the governor noted the increasing prevalence of these practices in the community.

“The Governor directed the county commissioners to observe the child and forced marriage. Child and forced marriage is not an illegal activity but according to the law of South Sudan the marriage age is 18,” Koang said.

“The governor realized that this practice is rampant in the community so he directed all the commissioners of the state in the 7 counties to stop child marriage, so, as for now child marriage has been banned in Unity state,” he said.

South Sudan has pledged to eliminate child, early, and forced marriages by 2030.

In February 2019, Oxfam research revealed that Nyal, Unity State had one of the highest rates of these marriages globally.

Mr Koang believes that enforcing the rule of law will gradually reduce these practices.

“As you know when you are introducing change in the community doesn’t happen at the same time it has to be slowly and gradually,” Koang said.

“Stopping child and forced marriage is part of the rule of law and it is not an easy thing and as you know when you want to abolish a tradition it has to be done gradually,” he said.

On Tuesday, a father beat to death his 20-year-old daughter over a forced marriage disagreement in Kuerbowni Payam of Guit County.

