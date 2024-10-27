Governor Odhok urges end to tribalism during Nasir rally

Upper Nile State Governor James Odhok has urged communities to reject tribalism and division to foster progress and unity within the state.

Governor Odhok issued this call during his visit to Nasir County on Friday, October 25, in response to the tragic killing of 17 people during a clash between the SSPDF and the White Army.

The violent incident, which resulted in casualties among both civilians and militants, erupted around 3 p.m. and lasted for four hours on October 16.

Highlighting the importance of unity, Governor Odhok emphasized that South Sudan belongs to all its citizens and urged the community to work together beyond tribal divisions to achieve shared goals.

While advocating for a more unified approach, he said it’s also essential to respect and acknowledge the unique cultures and identities of different groups within the state and beyond to promote harmony rather than suppress individuality.

He expressed the desire for healing and reconciliation within society to bring about peaceful coexistence of the communities.

“I want to tell you all that the tribalism we face is what has held us back as South Sudanese. It is what has caused our suffering, and we must eradicate it,” Governor Odhok declared at a rally in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, on Friday. “We should unite as Upper Nile, embracing all five tribes in the region. No one should carry the burden of Upper Nile or South Sudan on their shoulders,” he continued. “South Sudan belongs to everyone, and when challenges arise, we must hold individuals accountable rather than attributing blame to entire tribes. If I have done something wrong, let it be pointed out to me, not my tribe,” he emphasized. “If we focus on identifying those who commit crimes, it will instil fear in wrongdoers. Generalizing blame only creates unnecessary problems for those who are innocent,” he added. Governor Odhok urged local leaders to foster dialogue to resolve ongoing conflicts, noting that the violence has led to immense suffering and loss of life, leaving children in unsafe and unstable conditions. “Leaders must come together to find unity solutions. We must leave the past behind; otherwise, our children will have no future. War brings nothing but death,” he warned. “We must commit to peace to protect those who are still living and ensure a better future for all,” he concluded.

