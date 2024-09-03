Governor Ober orders release of 30 Juveniles from Aweil Prison

Over 30 juveniles detained for minor offences at Aweil prison have been released following intervention by the governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, the state information minister said.



Zachariah Garang Lual said the move is to ensure justice is fairly administered and that the prison system does not unfairly punish children for minor infractions.

Lual said the state governor, Simon Ober Mawut, expressed deep concern over the overcrowded conditions at Aweil main prison, during a recent visit

Minister Lual added the minors released last week were arrested for non-serious crimes, such as petty theft and being out at night.

He said Governor Ober also urged Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut to introduce mobile courts in the state to expedite trials.

“The children who were released from prison by the governor were arrested for minor cases such as stealing small things and others were caught at night their number is 30,” said Garang.

“They were released and there is no money has been paid as I said they were in jail for no serious crime some of them spent a short time others spent a long time in jail,” he said.

“The last time when the governor visited the prison, he found the prison overcrowded he discovered these children’s cases after that he met with state judiciary officials to review these cases they found that these children didn’t commit a serious crime where he ordered them to be released.”

Last month, the Director of Aweil Prison in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State decried the overcrowding in the facility as inmates are forced to sleep in shifts.

Captain Philip Tong said the prison’s capacity is 150, but its population now comprises 800 inmates including 59 women – some of whom are with children.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter