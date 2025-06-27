27th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Governor Mujung vows zero tolerance for corruption in his administration

Governor Mujung vows zero tolerance for corruption in his administration

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria State Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel - courtesy

The newly appointed governor of Central Equatoria State has vowed to not entertain any form of corruption in his administration after chairing first his cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Jacob Aligo, the state Minister of Peacebuilding and Acting Minister of Information, revealed this following the first cabinet meeting chaired by newly appointed Governor Rabi Mujung in Juba yesterday.

Aligo said anti-corruption efforts are among the top priorities of Governor Mujung’s administration, alongside peacebuilding and inclusive development.

“On top of these priorities are peace, security, and unity in Central Equatoria State. His Excellency the Governor outlined the government’s commitment to addressing peace and stability, and promoting unity among the people and institutions in the state,” he said.

He also reiterated his readiness to work with all stakeholders and investors to drive socio-economic development and to support entrepreneurs so they can contribute positively to the state’s economic recovery. He emphasized that his government will not entertain any form of corruption.”

According to Aligo, the Governor also stressed the need for improved service delivery across all government institutions, urging them to redouble efforts in serving the public effectively.

In addition, Governor Mujung emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability as foundational principles of good governance.

He also pledged to support the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in strengthening disaster preparedness, emergency response, and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police officer shot dead at home in Juba 1

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published June 22, 2025

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack 2

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Published June 21, 2025

Central bank cuts interest rate in hopes of easing cash shortage 3

Central bank cuts interest rate in hopes of easing cash shortage

Published June 21, 2025

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam 4

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam

Published June 23, 2025

BoSS set to review national currency structure 5

BoSS set to review national currency structure

Published June 24, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tramadol, morphine highly abused in Juba – pharmacists

Published 21 minutes ago

Gender minister condemns gang-rape of Sherikat teen girl

Published 1 hour ago

Official warns of looming drought-induced food crisis in Eastern Equatoria

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Mujung vows zero tolerance for corruption in his administration

Published 2 hours ago

“SSPDF is here to protect you” – Mundri East official assures frightened civilians

Published 2 hours ago

Sherikat Gang Rape: What If It Was Your Little Daughter, Sister, or Mother?

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.