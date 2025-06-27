Governor Mujung vows zero tolerance for corruption in his administration

The newly appointed governor of Central Equatoria State has vowed to not entertain any form of corruption in his administration after chairing first his cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Jacob Aligo, the state Minister of Peacebuilding and Acting Minister of Information, revealed this following the first cabinet meeting chaired by newly appointed Governor Rabi Mujung in Juba yesterday.

Aligo said anti-corruption efforts are among the top priorities of Governor Mujung’s administration, alongside peacebuilding and inclusive development.

“On top of these priorities are peace, security, and unity in Central Equatoria State. His Excellency the Governor outlined the government’s commitment to addressing peace and stability, and promoting unity among the people and institutions in the state,” he said.

He also reiterated his readiness to work with all stakeholders and investors to drive socio-economic development and to support entrepreneurs so they can contribute positively to the state’s economic recovery. He emphasized that his government will not entertain any form of corruption.”

According to Aligo, the Governor also stressed the need for improved service delivery across all government institutions, urging them to redouble efforts in serving the public effectively.

In addition, Governor Mujung emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability as foundational principles of good governance.

He also pledged to support the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in strengthening disaster preparedness, emergency response, and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

