Governor Mujung suspends demarcation along road-40 in Joppa

The Governor of Central Equatoria State Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has suspended with immediate effect the demarcation and allotment activities along Road-40, locally known as Shari Arubeyin, in Jopa.

The road situation on the East-West corridor connects Blocks 3, 4, 6, and 7 to the Gurei Residential Area in Juba County.

The directive posted on the governor’s press unit Facebook page came into effect from 14 July 2025.

It directed the Commissioner of Juba County to enforce an immediate suspension of the land demarcation activities.

While the directive does not specify reasons for the suspension, it follows a similar move by Governor Mujung last week, when he halted land demarcation along a section of a major road in Luri Payam.

