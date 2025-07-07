Governor Mujung halts controversial allocation of pubic roads as residential plots in Luri Payam

The Office of the Governor of Central Equatoria State has issued a directive to immediately stop ongoing demarcation and allocation of residential plots along two public roads in Juba.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Press Secretary, Waakhe Simon Wudu, Portions of these roads are reportedly being demarcated and allocated to individuals as residential plots.

“In light of the above, H.E. Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, Governor of Central Equatoria State, hereby directs the Commissioner of Juba County to immediately halt all such activities along the mentioned roads until further notice,” Wakhe said in statement.

“These roads should with immediate effect be preserved and used for their intended public purposes,” he added.

The roads in question include Road-40 (commonly known as Sharia Arrbeyin), which connects Blocks 3, 4, 6, and 7 in Jopa to Gurei, and another road in Gudele West, located behind Kuburi Haboba and extending towards Mary Queen Church.

Waakhe says, the Governor, Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, emphasized that no authorization has been given for the conversion of these roads into residential plots.

He directed the Commissioner of Juba County to immediately halt all such unauthorized activities until further notice.

Residents or individuals affected by the directive are advised to report to the Office of the Commissioner of Juba County for further guidance.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter