7th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Governor Mujung halts controversial allocation of pubic roads as residential plots in Luri Payam

Governor Mujung halts controversial allocation of pubic roads as residential plots in Luri Payam

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 24 minutes ago

Construction work ongoing on the Luri river at the outskirts of Juba, South Sudan. Credit| Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

The Office of the Governor of Central Equatoria State has issued a directive to immediately stop ongoing demarcation and allocation of residential plots along two public roads in Juba.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Press Secretary, Waakhe Simon Wudu, Portions of these roads are reportedly being demarcated and allocated to individuals as residential plots.

“In light of the above, H.E. Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, Governor of Central Equatoria State, hereby directs the Commissioner of Juba County to immediately halt all such activities along the mentioned roads until further notice,” Wakhe said in statement.

“These roads should with immediate effect be preserved and used for their intended public purposes,” he added.

The roads in question include Road-40 (commonly known as Sharia Arrbeyin), which connects Blocks 3, 4, 6, and 7 in Jopa to Gurei, and another road in Gudele West, located behind Kuburi Haboba and extending towards Mary Queen Church.

Waakhe says, the Governor, Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, emphasized that no authorization has been given for the conversion of these roads into residential plots.

He directed the Commissioner of Juba County to immediately halt all such unauthorized activities until further notice.

Residents or individuals affected by the directive are advised to report to the Office of the Commissioner of Juba County for further guidance.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 1

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 2

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan 3

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 4

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal 5

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Mujung halts controversial allocation of pubic roads as residential plots in Luri Payam

Published 24 minutes ago

Finance committee pushes for unified tax policy

Published 43 minutes ago

South Sudan embassy addresses staff pay, rejects “bailout” allegations

Published 46 minutes ago

Adventist church burned down, worshippers beaten in Warrap State – church leader

Published 1 hour ago

We are not sending ‘suspected criminals’ to frontline– Police Spokesperson

Published 2 hours ago

Dr. John Garang University remains closed amid food shortage, says student leader

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.