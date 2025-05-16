Governor Mawut urges Dinka Malual and Rezeigat to maintain peace for trade gains

The Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, Simon Ober Mawut, has called on the Dinka Malual and Sudanese Rezeigat communities to resolve conflict and maintain peace.

Speaking after a three-day pre-migration conference on Wednesday, Governor Mawut stressed the importance of addressing inter-cattle rustling to ensure the continuation of their long-standing cross-border trade and exchange.

It brought together the Dinka Malual community and Rezeigat nomads from Sudan to discuss crucial matters, including granting the Rezeigat access to South Sudanese territory for cattle grazing during the dry season.

Mawut stated, “This peaceful co-existence between Dinka Malual and Rezeigat, nothing that can prevent it, we are sitting every year and it is for us to cross-check what is happening, especially those criminals who are stealing cattle,.

“To assure again (you the communities), this peaceful co-existence is something that has been created by God between us with Rezeigat in this area.”

During the discussions held in Nyamlel town, Aweil East County, the two communities agreed to several resolutions, including removing obstacles hindering Rezeigat traders’ access to markets, such as immigration requirements.

They also agreed that intentional murder would be compensated with 41 head of cattle, comprising 21 heifers and 20 bulls.

The Rezeigat Representative, Mohammed Banani Hamad, highlighted recent large-scale cattle raiding incidents and requested strong measures to address this issue.

“We came to this conference with the delegation headed by our chief, Mahmoud Musa Madibo, the chief of the general supervisor of Rezeigat tribe, and we spent three days with our brothers from Dinka Malual where we discussed issues of peace that are concerning us and our internal issues.

“We have been doing this every year to evaluate and review what’s new and what happened. In this conference, some issues popped up, which is the issue of cattle raiding between our communities,” he said.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) supported the conference.

Alfred Zuzu, the UNMISS representative, assured both communities of the organization’s ongoing support for activities promoting peaceful coexistence.

He urged them to uphold the conference resolutions and ensure their effective implementation.

“We also hope that the resolution, which will be passed here today, is going to be implemented efficiently to ensure that no one is left behind. We get concerned when we hear that sometimes the process of compensation takes longer than is expected,” he noted.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter