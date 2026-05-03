Governor Manytuil calls for end to violence in Mayom County

The Governor of Unity State Joseph Nguen Manytuil has directed traditional leaders in Mayom County to foster peaceful coexistence among communities in the area and neighbouring areas.

Governor Manytuil made the directive while meeting local authorities, senior military officers, community elders, and armed youth in the area.

The discussions focused on finding practical solutions to the rising cases of lawlessness affecting Mayom and nearby communities.

The governor noted the role of traditional chiefs in mediating disputes and restoring trust.

He also revealed ongoing engagements with the Ruweng Chief Administrator to initiate a joint peace process and promote reconciliation between Abiemnhom and Mayom counties.

Local leaders appealed for a coordinated response to restore order and safeguard livelihoods.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was an agreement to establish community policing, aimed at supporting existing security forces and improving safety at the grassroots level.

Participants also endorsed a peaceful and community-driven disarmament process.

Governor Manytuil urged young people to abandon violence, surrender illegal weapons, and actively support peace efforts.

In a separate meeting in Mankien Payam, the governor engaged traditional chiefs and local administrators on issues including revenge killings, blood compensation, and access to basic services.

He emphasized unity, dialogue, and collective responsibility as essential steps toward lasting peace.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter