Governor Madut calls for calm, assures justice after two killed in Aweil East

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 31 minutes ago

Northern Bahr el Ghazal Governor addresses residents in Kunyuk after deadly inter-clan fighting left two people dead and several injured. (Courtesy photo)

The Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Charles Madut Akol, has called for calm in Aweil East County following deadly clan violence that left two people killed and several others injured.

According to a statement from the Office of Governor Madut, a dispute between the Paliech and Pariath clans escalated into violence on Thursday in Kunyuk village, Aweil East County.

The incident resulted in the killing of two people and injuries to several others.

The victims were identified as Sultan Garang Deng Khon and Captain Garang Aleu.

Following the incident, Governor Madut travelled to Kunyuk village on Sunday to help restore calm and to convey condolences to the families of the deceased.

While addressing community members and the bereaved families alongside Aweil East County Commissioner Garang Thiang Deng, the governor urged residents to remain calm, saying the law will take its course.

Governor Madut further assured the community that state security organs have been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

