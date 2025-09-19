Governor Lobong urges more youth to abandon gangs after 400 surrendered

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has appealed to young people involved in gangs and criminal activities to return to their communities and choose the path of peace.

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore said the youth should follow the example of more than 400 former members who recently surrendered their weapons and renounced violence.

According to the Mayor of Nimule Municipal Council, the group handed in pangas and knives during a ceremony attended by local officials.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Governor Lobong said his administration is working on plans to reintegrate the youths into the community.

“We have already received them and spoken with them. I have also consulted the organized forces, including the police, army, national security, prison service and wildlife units, to identify anyone interested in joining. We will recommend suitable candidates so they can undergo training.

“For those who choose not to join the security services, we have a project developed with UNMISS to provide vocational training and practical skills so they can find employment or start their own businesses,” he said.

He further urged the youth whose activities have caused unrest in the state to embrace peace and focus on improving their livelihoods.

“We must work hard to improve our lives. We must work very hard to cultivate and produce food for ourselves and surplus for the market. By doing so, our lives will become meaningful and many other people will also be attracted to come and invest in Eastern Equatoria state,” he added.

