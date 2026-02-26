26th February 2026

Governor Lobong briefs President Kiir on mining and resource plans

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Diko d Andrew | Published: 54 minutes ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore at the State House in Juba on Thursday, February 26, 2026 - | Credit: Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State met with President Salva Kiir on Thursday to present a strategic roadmap focused on economic empowerment through small-scale mining and enhanced local resource mobilization.

According to the Office of the President, during a meeting at the State House on Thursday, February 26, Governor Lobong disclosed that the state government aims to introduce a small-scale mining initiative.

He pointed out that this program is designed to empower local communities while generating the internal revenue necessary to fund government operations, improve social services, and maintain security.

The Governor outlined several key priorities aimed at making the state more self-sufficient, including a new local cost-sharing program that will be introduced to help fund essential services like health and education.

He also stated that the state government is prioritizing the rehabilitation of feeder roads to connect rural communities to markets and services. By maintaining peace and security, the state aims to attract private investors and ensure development partners can safely reach all areas.

President Salva Kiir welcomed the report and commended the people of Eastern Equatoria for their commitment to stability. He reaffirmed the national government’s support in consolidating peace and promoting sustainable development across the state.

Governor Lobong informed the President that Eastern Equatoria is currently experiencing relative stability. He noted that the situation has improved significantly following recent security incidents in Kapoeta East County, allowing the government to shift its focus toward development and economic growth.

