Governor Koang suspends SPLM-IO-appointed State Minister in Upper Nile

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol. (File photo)

Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, has suspended the SPLM-IO-appointed Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, effective Monday, April 28, 2025.

The official order, seen by Eye Radio, Hon. Kech Nyuoth Tiem, an appointee of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO), was removed from his post without immediate explanation.

“I, H.E. Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley, Governor of Upper Nile State, do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Order No: 06/2025  for suspension of Mr. Kech Nyuoth Tiem, Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Upper Nile State, with effect from the date twenty-eight of the month of April, 2025 AD,” read the statement.

The suspension of the Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs of Upper Nile State comes just one week after Governor Koang suspended Ulang County Commissioner Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak, an appointee of the Federal Democratic Party.

