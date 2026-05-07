Governor Koang defends military background, criticizes youth conduct

The newly appointed Governor of Upper Nile State, General James Koang Chuol, stated on Wednesday that his military service and role in the liberation of the country qualify him to lead, responding to critics who question his political experience.

Speaking at his residence after taking the oath of office on Wednesday, May 6, General Chuol addressed the youth and those who challenged his appointment.

“We have our colleagues who took bullets and died for this country, then you youths come and say we do not know politics. If it is education we are educated, and in this way, you will not get a position soon again,” General Koang said.

“You go to church and insult elders, this is not good, we are not competing with you, but we are the ones who freed this country, so we must lead you because we freed this country, and we brought it out of the fire. If you don’t have good behaviour, we will let you go, because you don’t have manners, but if you respect your elders, we will bring you up.”

The Governor’s remarks follow earlier observations made by the former Governor of Upper Nile State, Jacob Dollar Ruot. In an interview with Radio Bakaita in October 2025, Jacob discussed the differences between military and political leadership styles.

“General, Koang, he’s not a politician. He came from a military background. So, as a politician, that has become my career. I’ve been in politics,” Ruot stated.

“You cannot force people by force, like the way you command a soldier. You are dealing with intellectuals. You are dealing with the people who are well-informed, politically, educationally. They need a peaceful approach, not a military approach, not a command. Ask them. Have their opinion. What do they want?”

General Chuol maintained that his background in the liberation struggle remains a central pillar of his leadership and warned that the manner in which the youth engage with elders will impact their future opportunities.

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