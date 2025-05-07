Governor Jadalla visits Morobo where thousands fled violence

MOROBO, (Eye Radio) – Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla has visited Morobo County near South Sudan’s border with Uganda and DR Congo, weeks after fighting between SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces there displaced thousands of civilians from their homes.

Jadalla, accompanied by several state ministers, visited Morobo on Wednesday, May 7 to foster sustainable peace and stability, according to a statement from his office.

“The governor aims to acquaint himself with humanitarian situation of displaced persons currently being hosted in Morobo town, assess their urgent needs and ensure resettlement and recovery program,” it said.

Jadallah was accompanied by the state Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency, Minister of Peace Building, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Minister of Health and the State Advisor for Legal Affairs.

On April 24, Morobo Commissioner Charles Data Bullen reported that over 7,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had sought refuge in the border town of Kaya, where they took shelter in schools and churches.

In a recent update, Commissioner Bullen said some of the IDPs—mainly women and children—have returned to Bulumbi, the area from which they were initially displaced. He expressed hope that most of the displaced will return to their homes soon.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) urged an immediate end to hostilities and restoration of calm in Morobo and Yei counties, Central Equatoria State, following renewed clashes between government forces and the SPLA-IO in the region.

UNMISS Spokesperson Priyanka Chowdhury called on all military actors to refrain from conflict and prioritize the protection of civilians.

