19th July 2024
Economy | News | States

Governor Jadalla sacks Yei-based revenue boss

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 5 hours ago

CES governor Augustino Jadalla Wani speaks to Eye Radio. (Photo: Awan Moses).

Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla relieved Chandiga Michael Martin, the Director of Revenue deployed to Yei River County and suspended the state butchers and drivers unions, in a gubernatorial decree on Thursday.

In a similar order, Governor Jadalla appointed Mr. Mawa Rufas Sosthenes as the Acting Director of Revenue, Yei River Zone, effective from July 18, 2024.

In other two separate orders, the Governor suspend the activities of Drivers’ and Butchers’ Unions until further notice, pending formation of a steering committee.

No reason was provided, but the state butchers union has recently announced increment in different meat prices in Juba due to the rising prices of livestock.

In March 2024, Central Equatoria Butchers Union directed butchers in the Gudele 2 Market to increase meat prices where its circular caped the price of one kilogram of cow meat at 15,000 SSP, half a kg at 7,500 SSP and a quarter at 4,000 SSP.

The order further read that 1kg of goat and sheep meat will be sold at 18,000 SSP, half of 1Kg at 9,500 SSP and the quarter half at 4,500 SSP.

The first increment was first declared by the state butchers union in November 2023 across all markets in Juba allegedly over poor roads that cut off supply of cows from Pibor Administrative Area.

The South Sudan pound has increasingly depreciated against the US currency in recent months, leaving traders with no choice but to adjust prices.

Further, Governor Jadalla directed line ministries in the state to take necessary steps to implement the orders with immediate effect.

 

 

