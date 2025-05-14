14th May 2025
Governor Jadalla reshuffles security and land commission positions

Author: Atem Kuir | Published: 12 hours ago

CES Governor Augustino Jadalla. (Photo: CES)

Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani appointed a new security coordinator for Terekeka County, SPLM interim chairperson for Juba City, and removed the state Land Commission Chairperson on Tuesdy.

In gubernatorial orders read on the state on Tuesday evening, Governor Jadalla relieved Capt. Victor Lado Modi Musa and Col. Richard Abujalang Lado from their positions as security coordinator for Terekeka County and a member of the State Land Commission, respectively.

In a separate decree, Governor Jadalla reappointed Col. Richard Abujalang Lado as new security coordinator for Terekeka County, replacing Capt. Victor Lado Modi Musa.

The governor also appointed Johnson Suka as the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) interim chairperson for Juba City Council.

The orders took effect as of Tuesday.

 

