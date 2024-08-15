15th August 2024
Governor Jadalla relieves Juba city mayor and deputies

Author : | Published: 2 hours ago

CES governor Augustino Jadalla Wani speaks to Eye Radio. (Photo: Awan Moses).

Central Equatoria governor Augustino Jadalla has dismissed the mayor of Juba City, Flora Gabriel Modi and and her three deputies in a gubernatorial order last evening.

In a similar order, General Jadalla appointed Johnson Swaka as the Mayor of Juba City.

In a separate order General Augustino Jadalla Wani relieved Flora’s 3 deputy mayors.

They were Mogga Franco Wani, the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance, Thiik Thiik Mayardit, Deputy Mayor for Social Services and Juma Diyo, the Deputy Mayor for Environment and Waste Management.

Their replacements were not made.

15th August 2024

