Governor Jadalla relieves Juba city mayor and deputies

Central Equatoria governor Augustino Jadalla has dismissed the mayor of Juba City, Flora Gabriel Modi and and her three deputies in a gubernatorial order last evening.

In a similar order, General Jadalla appointed Johnson Swaka as the Mayor of Juba City.

In a separate order General Augustino Jadalla Wani relieved Flora’s 3 deputy mayors.

They were Mogga Franco Wani, the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance, Thiik Thiik Mayardit, Deputy Mayor for Social Services and Juma Diyo, the Deputy Mayor for Environment and Waste Management.

Their replacements were not made.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter