You are here: Home | Governance | News | Governor Jadalla relieves Juba city mayor and deputies
Central Equatoria governor Augustino Jadalla has dismissed the mayor of Juba City, Flora Gabriel Modi and and her three deputies in a gubernatorial order last evening.
In a similar order, General Jadalla appointed Johnson Swaka as the Mayor of Juba City.
In a separate order General Augustino Jadalla Wani relieved Flora’s 3 deputy mayors.
They were Mogga Franco Wani, the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance, Thiik Thiik Mayardit, Deputy Mayor for Social Services and Juma Diyo, the Deputy Mayor for Environment and Waste Management.
Their replacements were not made.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 15 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.