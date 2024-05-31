Governor Jadalla sacks Revenue, Insurance Authority Directors

Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla has relieved the Executive Directors of the state Revenue and Insurance Authorities, and appointed their replacements.

In the order read on the national TV, SSBC Governor Jadalla, relieved Wani Richard Abrahim from his position as the Executive Director of State Revenue Authority and appointed Emmanuel Sabit Lojang in his place.

In another order, the governor relieved Juma Deodine as Executive Director of state Insurance Regulatory Authority and replaced him with William Lado Santo.

The order was enforced the same day.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan Previous Post