31st May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance | News | States   |   Governor Jadalla sacks Revenue, Insurance Authority Directors

Governor Jadalla sacks Revenue, Insurance Authority Directors

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla has relieved the Executive Directors of the state Revenue and Insurance Authorities, and appointed their replacements.

In the order read on the national TV, SSBC  Governor Jadalla, relieved Wani Richard Abrahim from his position as the Executive Director of State Revenue Authority and appointed Emmanuel Sabit Lojang in his place.

In another order, the governor relieved Juma Deodine as Executive Director of state Insurance Regulatory Authority and replaced him with William Lado Santo.

The order was enforced the same day.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks 1

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba 2

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army 3

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army

Published Saturday, May 25, 2024

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda 4

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Juba River Port construction halted over land dispute 5

Juba River Port construction halted over land dispute

Published Monday, May 27, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan receives 645 doses of malaria vaccine

Published 2 mins ago

SSOA to Chagor: We agreed to have you sacked

Published 1 hour ago

USAID equips 5,000 youth with professional skills in five states

Published 2 hours ago

Djibouti urges region to help South Sudan build road to Ethiopia

Published 2 hours ago

Tycoon told to pay $1bn in record divorce verdict

Published 3 hours ago

Prosecutors blamed for arbitrary detention at police stations

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!