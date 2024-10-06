Governor Jadalla directs JCC leadership to tame defiant water sellers

Central Equatoria Governor Governor Augustino Jadalla has directed Juba City Council leadership to withdraw the license of water tankers who continue to stay off work amid an ongoing strike that has left Juba residents in dire need of water.

Jadalla issued the order while swearing-in newly appointed City Council and state government officials on Saturday where he called on the appointees to embrace “nationalism and work for the people.”

The governor told the City Council leadership to address pressing issues facing the city including the resistance of water tankers against its fixed prices as well as waste management and improved services delivery.

“You call the association of water tankers drivers and sit with them. If someone doesn’t want to work, you just take the licence,” said Governor Jadalla.

“You have great responsibility because if you do not work, we cannot move forward. You have to consider cooperation among yourselves and your subordinates.”

Last month, Juba City Council imposed reduction in water prices –lowering the cost from 5,000 to 2,500 South Sudan pounds per drum within Juba and SSP3,500 in the suburbs. The decision was reached during a meeting with key water stakeholders.

However, blue water tankers went on strike to protest the prices reduction – leading to dire shortage of water in the residential areas. They argue that it is impossible to reduce their prices when factors driving their increase including the cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance are still the same.

Some Juba residents who spoke to Eye Radio last week, said they had not seen water for days and lamented that it is better for the water tank drivers to supply at the initial prices.

Deputy Juba Mayor for Administration and Finance Thiik Thiik Mayardit assured the governor of his commitment to the assignment of services delivery in the city, adding that he will not let the people down.

Juba City – in whose midst the Nile River passes through – does not have pipe water distribution system and its residential areas rely on water tankers for domestic use. Residents have been calling on the government to construct a more reliable water distribution network.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter