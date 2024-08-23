Governor Jadalla directs cabinet to carry mpox awareness

Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla has directed the cabinet ministers to carry out massive awareness campaign against mpox across the state.

Augustino Jadalla says the citizen should be educated on the significant signs, symptoms and preventive measures of the viral disease.

He issued the directive during a council of minister meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Central Equatoria State Minister of Information Gerard Fracis says the state has regarded the mpox outbreak as a security threat.

“We see it as a security threat but there is no alarm on this,” he said.



Fracis underscores need by the council to reinforce the state’s taskforce and rapid response team for Mpox across all counties in the state.

“The council had agreed that all our counties must reactivate all the task-forces and the rapid response team that we used to have during the covid-19. They should be on standby in case of any issue rising then they respond.”

He has said reactivating these teams, will enhance readiness and preparedness of the State.

Francis called for calmness and vigilance as concern authorities are closely monitoring the outbreak which is not yet confirm in South Sudan.

“People should remain calm and vigilant. The concern authorities are doing their best to make sure that our state should not be affected,” he added.

One week ago, two suspected cases of mpox are reported in Juba of Central Equatoria State.

A week ago, the Ministry of Health said it extended its preparedness to Nimule-Elegu border point following outbreaks of mpox in neighboring countries.

According to the Director General for Emergency Response Dr. Kediende Chong, the Ministry is improving isolation units at the border point and capacitating Nimule hospital laboratory.

He said this will enhance and activate surveillance at the entry point between South Sudan and Uganda.

The Monkeypox outbreak have reached Uganda, Kenya and Central Africa republic after it was first reported in Democratic Republic of Congo where cashed have reached close to 190, 000 with Nealy 500 deaths.

Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals.

Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters and then crusts over, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. The illness is usually mild, and most of infected individuals recover within a few weeks without treatment.

