23rd August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   Governor Jadalla directs cabinet to carry mpox awareness

Governor Jadalla directs cabinet to carry mpox awareness

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 1 hour ago

Governor Augustion Jadalla on 23/08/2024|Courtesy

Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla has directed the cabinet ministers to carry out massive awareness campaign against mpox across the state.

Augustino Jadalla says the citizen should be educated on the significant signs, symptoms and preventive measures of the viral disease.

He issued the directive during a council of minister meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Central Equatoria State Minister of Information Gerard Fracis says the state has regarded the mpox outbreak as a security threat.

“We  see it as a security threat but there is no alarm on this,” he said.

Fracis underscores need by the council to reinforce the state’s taskforce and rapid response team for Mpox across all counties in the state.

“The council had agreed that all our counties must reactivate all the task-forces and the rapid response team that we used to have during the covid-19. They should be on standby in case of any issue rising then they respond.”

He has said reactivating these teams, will enhance readiness and preparedness of the State.

Francis called for calmness and vigilance as concern authorities are closely monitoring the outbreak which is not yet confirm in South Sudan.

“People should remain calm and vigilant. The concern authorities are doing their best to make sure that our state should not be affected,” he added.

One week ago, two suspected cases of mpox are reported in Juba of Central Equatoria State.

A week ago, the Ministry of Health said it extended its preparedness to Nimule-Elegu border point following outbreaks of mpox in neighboring countries.

According to the Director General for Emergency Response Dr. Kediende Chong, the Ministry is improving isolation units at the border point and capacitating Nimule hospital laboratory.

He said this will enhance and activate surveillance at the entry point between South Sudan and Uganda.

The Monkeypox outbreak have reached Uganda, Kenya and Central Africa republic after it was first reported in Democratic Republic of Congo where cashed have reached close to 190, 000 with Nealy 500 deaths.

Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals.

Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters and then crusts over, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. The illness is usually mild, and most of infected individuals recover within a few weeks without treatment.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official 2

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official

Published August 20, 2024

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim 3

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim

Published August 20, 2024

Jadalla alleges fund mismanagement, Adil calls it a witch hunt 4

Jadalla alleges fund mismanagement, Adil calls it a witch hunt

Published August 18, 2024

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry 5

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry

Published August 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gunmen kill 20-year-old man in Ladu Payam, Juba

Published 1 hour ago

Governor Jadalla directs cabinet to carry mpox awareness

Published 1 hour ago

OPP apologizes to President for Ibba County wrong decree

Published 2 hours ago

Torit-based soldier arrested after beating wife to death

Published 2 hours ago

BoSS launches electronic inter-bank trading system

Published 4 hours ago

Norwegian diplomat bids farewell as she exits S. Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.