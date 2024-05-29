Governor Jadalla appoints former VOA reporter as Press Secretary

The Governor of Central Equatoria State has appointed a former VOA correspondent Waakhe Simon Wudu to serve as Press Secretary.

In an order issued on Monday, May 27, 2024, Governor Augustino Jadalla directed the State Ministry of Information and Communication in Central Equatoria State to implement the order.

“I, Augustino Jadalla Kamilio Wani, the Governor of Central Equatoria State do hereby appoint Waakhe Simon Wudu Murye as the Press Secretary in the office of the Governor, Central Equatoria State effective from Monday, 27th May 2024.” Partly reads the order.

Waakhe Simon Wudu, a freelance Journalist for the Voice of America’s South Sudan in focus has been in the media industry for 15 years.

In November 2023, he won the Union of Journalists of South Sudan Excellent Ward in Politics and Human Rights reporting.

In April 2021 Waakhe also received the Nile Basin Award 2021 for his reporting on the Nile.

Among others, Waakha has freelanced for AFP and Reuters in South Sudan.

“I have served in the independent media for the last 15 years and I now want to serve the new challenges of the other side of the media,” he told Eye Radio shortly after the announcement.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter