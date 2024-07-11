Governor Futuyo suspends logging, land allotment activities in Yambio

Western Equatoria State Governor Alfred Futuyo on Tuesday issued orders suspending logging activities and demarcation of plots in Yambio town.

According to the order, anyone found demarcating plots in Yambio Municipality will be held accountable while violator of the logging ban will be fined SSP 1 One million and sentenced to not less than 6 months imprisonment.

“The governor of Western Equatoria State issued state orders; One is for the suspension of demarcation of plots within Yambio town. He [governor] stated clearly that from the date of signature there would be no more demarcation of plots within Yambio Municipality.

Anyone who will be found violating this order will be taken to court.

“In the Second order, he[governor] banned or suspended the logging business that deals with cutting of tress and anyone found violating this order will be fined with 1 million pounds and will be sentenced to imprisonment for not less than 6 months,” said Digi Alex, the governor’s press secretary.

On issues related to land demarcation, incumbent Yambio County Commissioner on July 27, 2023 closed three public offices responsible for land in the area due to alledged corruption allegations.

Mbiko Barakat said he took the decision to shut down the offices of Land Dispute, Land Register, and County Engineer offices after the public raised concerns about corruption in the departments.

Barakat alleged that the land officials have been involved in fraud and were stealing land in the name of the state government.

He stated that the individuals often claim they were demarcating designated land for government use, but instead, they were selling the property to different people.

According to him, over 5,000 people were uprooted from their homes due to the act, leaving hundreds of households without shelter.

