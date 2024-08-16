16th August 2024
Governor Futuyo suspends “defiant” Finance Minister

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 2 hours ago

Alfred Futuyo Karaba, Governor Western Equatoria state. (Courtesy).

Western Equatoria governor has suspended the state minister of finance and economic planning after failing to report to the state capital Yambio.

In a gubernatorial order issued on Thursday, Alfred Futuyo Karaba suspended William Adrian and appointed the minister of public service, Bazia Tito Morris as the acting finance minister.

Last week, the state council of ministers meeting resolved that governor Futuyo give three ministers who have been out of the State for long a one-week ultimatum to return and report to their offices.

The other officials are Parliamentary Affairs Minister John Wilson, and Peace-building Minister Christopher Benjamin.

Yesterday, governor Futuyo suspended finance minister after the one-week ultimatum elapsed.

Alex Digi,  the press secretary in the office of Western Equatoria state governor said the finance minister was suspended for being inactive in his role for nearly six months..

“Those ministers, especially the minister of finance has been for almost 5 to 6 months out of his office, and they have not been active here.

“So he was given together with his colleagues one week to report to their work places but he could not follow the instruction . So, I think that is why he was suspended.

“What the governor did  he has informed him before to come to the office, he did not come. He (governor) also wrote a warning to them, gave him one week report to work, but he did not follow what the governor said, that is what lead to his suspension.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the suspended finance minister William Adrian said he was not ready to comment on his suspension  but  confirmed learning about the governor’s decision.

He said she still wants to relax and will comment on the matter when he is ready to do so.

“I’m not ready to discuss about my suspension.  I learn about my suspension yesterday evening and you know I still want to relax and I will talk about, but not now.

“Let all the discussions go on, but when am ready I will inform you, including the other media outlet so I can do an interview, and this is what I can say now.”

