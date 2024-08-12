Governor Futuyo sacks aide implicated in currency counterfeiting

Western Equatoria governor, Alfred Futuyo Karaba, has relieved his office coordinator who was among those arrested two months ago over money counterfeiting machines in Yambio.

Futuyo fired Taban Ngbaime Elia from the position on Saturday and replaced him with John Abuida Malesh.

Ngbaime was among several employees in the governor’s office found by security agents in possession of two money counterfeiting machines and a hundred bundles of black dollars.

Governor Futuyo’s Press Secretary Alex Digi denied that Mr. Ngbaime’s sacking could be the result of his arrest.

“On Saturday, the governor of Western Equatoria issued a degree relieving Taban Ngbaime, the head coordinator in Juba, and replaced him with John Abuida. I think his removal is not connected to his arrests,” Digi said.

In June 2024, the National Security Service (NSS) said it arrested three suspected criminals including the private secretary of Western Equatoria Governor, who were found with two locally made counterfeit machines, 124 bundles of black dollars, and a new consignment of machines including a printer.

The suspects have since been brought to Juba for further investigation to allow possible measures against criminal rings in the state, an NSS official said.

According to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the menace of counterfeit currency is a global phenomenon with its capability to generate high profits and links to other types of criminal activities such as trafficking in drugs and racketeering.

FATF said currency counterfeiters continue to improvise and take advantage of new technologies to keep pace with regular periodical changes in currency design and security features.

In June 2024, the South Sudan parliament passed the Anti-money Laundering and Counter-terrorist Financing Act 2012 (amendment) bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against money laundering and terrorism financing.

