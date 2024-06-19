Governor Futoyo bans four games, boozing during busy hours

The governor of Western Equatoria State has banned alcohol consumption and four types of games, including dominoes, ludo, and playing cards, during working hours.



Mr. Alfred Futuyo Karaba also restricts football tournaments to only evening hours.

He announced the decision during the launch of a general cleaning and testing of two newly acquired excavators in Yambio town early this week.

Governor Futuyo says the leisure activities are encouraging laziness among the youth who should be in the farms, cultivating to boost food productivity in the state.

“He said those are making youth to be lazy,” press secretary Alex Digi cited the governor as saying.

Mr. Digi said the governor directed the municipality to make sure that the orders are implemented.

“In the order, he (governor) said, anyone found drinking or selling alcohol during working hours should be arrested, and five or four found in one place playing the game should be arrested because it’s a time for cultivation.”

“You know the whole country is in an economic crisis and that’s why he said people should be embarked on agriculture,” he added.



Western Equatoria State which is known for its fertile has been regarded as one of the breadbaskets in the country, but poor roads and insecurity have hampered food productivity in the state.

