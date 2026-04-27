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Governor Emmanuel Adil mourns victims of Luri plane crash

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: April 27, 2026

FILE PHOTO: H.E. Emmanuel Adil Anthony, the Governor of Central Equatoria State - courtesy of CES Governor Office

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, H.E. Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has issued a formal statement of condolence following the tragic plane crash in Luri that claimed the lives of all 14 people on board.

The aircraft, which was en route from Yei River County to Juba International Airport, went down early Monday morning. Aviation authorities have confirmed there were no survivors.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I learned of the tragic plane crash that was enroute to Juba from Yei River County, which occurred early this morning in the Luri area of Juba County, claiming the lives of all passengers on board, without any survivors,” Governor Adil said.

He stated in a statement shared with Eye Radio that the tragedy deeply affects not only the immediate families of the deceased, but also the entire communities of Central Equatoria and the nation at large.

“On behalf of the People and the State Government, I profoundly extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their beloved ones as the SSCAA undertakes thorough and swift investigations to establish the real cause of the crash. My thoughts and prayers are with you all, and may you find strength during this difficult time. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Governor Adil’s message comes as the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) begins a technical investigation into the disaster.

The preliminary findings from the crash site, located approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Juba, suggest that poor weather conditions and low visibility may have played a role in the accident.

The victims include 12 South Sudanese citizens and two Kenyan nationals. Emergency response teams remain on the ground in Luri to support recovery efforts and assist in the formal identification process.

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29th April 2026

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