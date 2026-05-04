Governor Dollar swears in new officials

Upper Nile Governor on Monday sworn in newly appointed state government officials in Malakal, the state capital.

The event brought together senior government officials, including the Deputy Governor, as well as traditional leaders such as local sultans, alongside families and well-wishers of the appointees.

Those sworn in include state advisers, ministers, members of independent commissions, and county commissioners.

Administering the oath of office, Governor Ruot congratulated the officials and reminded them of the responsibility entrusted to their positions.

He urged them to uphold integrity, accountability, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He called on the newly appointed officials to focus on unity, peace, and development across Upper Nile State, noting that public service requires commitment to citizens.

In his remarks, governor Ruot said leadership is not about position, but responsibility adding that the officials must prioritise service delivery and transparency.

He also encouraged stronger cooperation among government institutions and urged the new office holders to work closely with local communities and traditional leaders to address challenges and improve service delivery.

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