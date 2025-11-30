Governor Dollar makes surprise inspection visit to Malakal fish markets

Upper Nile State Governor Jacob Dollar Ruot, conducted an unexpected visit to the fish markets at the Riverside and Bulukat areas in Malakal on Sunday.

According to a post from the Office of the Governor – Upper Nile State Facebook Page unannounced stop while taking his routine Sunday walk drew enthusiastic reactions from traders and community members.

During the tour, Dollar interacted directly with fish vendors, youth groups, and market women.

He listened to concerns raised by traders, including issues surrounding market sanitation, security, and fair pricing.

Dollar was said to have observed the general market flow and inspected fish handling practices, engaging both sellers and customers to gain firsthand insight into daily market operations.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter