21st July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Governor Bim urges Unity State communities to ‘live in peace’ with neighbors

Governor Bim urges Unity State communities to ‘live in peace’ with neighbors

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Unity State governor Riek Bim. (Photo: Courtesy).

Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top encouraged the state populations to live in peace with their neighbors in Warrap, Lakes and Ruweng as he visited Budang Payam of Rubkona County.

Governor Bim visited the area after incidents of intercommunal violence were reported at the border of Unity and Ruweng leading to several deaths, displacement and loss of property.

A statement from his office said Mr. Bim was received by a huge crowd of people in the area hosting internally displaced persons who were forced out of their homes by flooding across the northern part of the state.

The governor reportedly emphasized the importance of peaceful co-existence among communities.

“We have our closest brothers from Ruweng Administrative Areas, we border Lakes and Warap States from the other sides, I want you to live and remain peaceful with our neighbors,” the governor said.

Media reports citing local authorities and UNMISS accounts indicated that fighting flared up among armed youth on 23rd June – when officials from Rubkona of Unity travelled to Aliny in the neighboring Ruweng Administrative Area to receive stolen cattle.

Following the incident, UNMISS said violence erupted in several other areas and tensions were high on both sides of the border due to further mobilization of armed youth.

The UN Mission appealed to national and local authorities to ensure armed youth refrain from further cross-border fighting and restore calm in the affected areas.

A national lawmaker representing Ruweng, Riak Manyiel Ayuel, also made an appeal to authorities in the two regions to initiate peace dialogue to heal wounds of inter-communal violence and stop further cross-border bloodshed.

Popular Stories
Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers 1

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2024

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding 2

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation 3

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols 4

Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears 5

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Inter-communal violence impoverishing citizens, propelling corruption: MP

Published 39 mins ago

Raja returnees ‘massively’ cultivate to wage war on hunger

Published 52 mins ago

Governor Bim urges Unity State communities to ‘live in peace’ with neighbors

Published 1 hour ago

Some delegates to Tumaini Initiative urged to leave hotel as talks near end

Published 2 hours ago

USA Basketball Coach Steve Kerr praises ‘amazing’ South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Huge rise in monkeypox cases in DR Congo: Govt

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!