Governor Bim urges Unity State communities to ‘live in peace’ with neighbors

Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top encouraged the state populations to live in peace with their neighbors in Warrap, Lakes and Ruweng as he visited Budang Payam of Rubkona County.

Governor Bim visited the area after incidents of intercommunal violence were reported at the border of Unity and Ruweng leading to several deaths, displacement and loss of property.

A statement from his office said Mr. Bim was received by a huge crowd of people in the area hosting internally displaced persons who were forced out of their homes by flooding across the northern part of the state.

The governor reportedly emphasized the importance of peaceful co-existence among communities.

“We have our closest brothers from Ruweng Administrative Areas, we border Lakes and Warap States from the other sides, I want you to live and remain peaceful with our neighbors,” the governor said.

Media reports citing local authorities and UNMISS accounts indicated that fighting flared up among armed youth on 23rd June – when officials from Rubkona of Unity travelled to Aliny in the neighboring Ruweng Administrative Area to receive stolen cattle.

Following the incident, UNMISS said violence erupted in several other areas and tensions were high on both sides of the border due to further mobilization of armed youth.

The UN Mission appealed to national and local authorities to ensure armed youth refrain from further cross-border fighting and restore calm in the affected areas.

A national lawmaker representing Ruweng, Riak Manyiel Ayuel, also made an appeal to authorities in the two regions to initiate peace dialogue to heal wounds of inter-communal violence and stop further cross-border bloodshed.

