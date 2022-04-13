13th April 2022
Governor Adil’s chief security dies in road accident in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

Captain Emmanuel Baiga, the Chief of Security in the office of the Governor died on Wednesday morning April 13, 2022 - Courtesy

The Chief of Security in the office of the Governor of Central Equatoria state has died in a traffic accident in Juba Wednesday morning, the Press Secretary in the office of Governor has said.

Captain Emmanuel Baiga succumbed to fatal injuries from a car accident along J1 road in Juba.

The Press Secretary in the office of Governor Emmanuel Adil who confirmed the accident says the late was heading to the office when he got into the accident.

Derickson did not disclose the way the traffic accident occurred, and whether he was driving a car or a motorcycle.

“An accident happened this morning [Wednesday] in which the chief of the security detail of his excellency Emmanuel Adil Anthony is the late Emmanuel Baiga,” Derickson told Eye Radio.

“He actually got in an accident and he succumbed to an accident and this is what happened in this very early morning of Wednesday.

“I think what happened is about a car accident that happened on his way to the workplace and unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.”

Derickson described the late as an officer who dedicated his team to work.

“We really so unfortunate to lose such a very dedicated, jolly and very exceptional gallant officer who has been charging his duties diligently and as respected he will be missing his services and his services we cannot really easily forget about,” Derick said.

Derickson says the late Captain Baiga has been professionally discharging his designated security detail assignment in the office of the Governor.

