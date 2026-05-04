4th May 2026

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Governor Adil returns after promoting investment in Ethiopia

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 6 hours ago

Governor Adil (right) walks alongside Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede at Juba International Airport upon his return from Ethiopia – Photo: Office of the Governor

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has returned to Juba following a trip to Ethiopia aimed at attracting foreign investment to the state.

On Saturday, Governor Adil and his accompanying delegation travelled to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to promote the state’s open-door investment policy, fast-track development, and strengthen ties with regional partners.

In a statement issued by his office upon arrival on Monday, Governor Adil and his delegation sought to meet foreign investors and promote opportunities in key sectors, including mining, health, agriculture, and tourism.

The governor and his delegation also toured and exchanged experiences with the Ethiopian Housing Corporation and city management authorities.

Governor Adil expressed appreciation to the Embassy of South Sudan in Ethiopia and the Federal Housing Corporation (FHC) authorities for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

He was received at Juba International Airport by Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede, state ministers, Juba County Commissioner, and other senior government officials.

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4th May 2026

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