10th March 2026

Governor Adil relieves state revenue and insurance authority chiefs

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

CES Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony|Courtesy

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has relieved and reappointed several officials in state government institutions, including the State Revenue Authority and the State Insurance Regulatory Authority.

In the decrees, Moses Idoru Nyama was relieved as Commissioner General of the State Revenue Authority and replaced by Franco Mogga Wani, while Flora Gabriel Modi was appointed Deputy Commissioner General.

Juma Stephen Lugga was also relieved as Commissioner General of the State Insurance Regulatory Authority, with Emmanuel Juma Diyo appointed to take over the position.

The governor further appointed Bosco Taban Samuel and Louis Laku Gabriel as members of the State Insurance Regulatory Authority.

In other changes, Zachariah Legge Bero and Robert Sebit Tobia were appointed as Coordinators for Security Affairs in Terekeka and Lainya counties respectively.

The decrees also included several appointments within the state structures of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement.

