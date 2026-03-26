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Governor Adil mourns nine Killed in Kajo-Keji rain tragedy

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: March 26, 2026

Photo|Diocese of Kajo-Keji, South Sudan

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has expressed condolences following the deaths of nine people in Kajo-Keji County after heavy rains.

In a message issued Thursday, the governor said he “learnt with great sadness” of the deaths caused by what he described as “yesterday’s relentless rain.”

“I extend my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, and the entire Kajo-Keji Community following the tragic loss of nine precious lives in the devastating incident at Lu’bajo stream,” he said.

According to the statement, the victims were among mourners travelling to pay their final respects when the incident occurred.

“This heartbreaking event, which claimed the lives of innocent mourners on their way to pay their final respects, is a profound reminder of the vulnerabilities our communities face during extreme weather conditions,” the governor said.

He called for unity and support for affected families, urging citizens to assist those in need.

“This tragic incident highlights the most urgent need for solidarity and collective action to alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens in distress,” he said. “I therefore call upon all citizens to unite in providing support and assistance wherever possible.”

The governor also wished recovery to those injured in the incident.

“May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may God grant strength, comfort, and healing to the injured… and to all those grieving during this profound loss,” he said.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances of the incident.

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