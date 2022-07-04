4th July 2022
Governor Adil issues order criminalizing littering

Author: Doru | Published: 5 hours ago

Emmanuel Adil Anthony, Central Equatoria State Governor. | Courtesy photo of Sudan Tribune

The governor of Central Equatoria has issued an order criminalizing littering in Juba City and major towns in the state.

Emanuele Adil Anthony issued the order during the belated commemoration of the World Environment Day in Juba on Monday.

“I have issued an executive order, criminalizing littering. If you are found littering in the city of Juba, and all our towns in the state, its punishable by law and the mayor.

“He then directed the state security apparatus and Juba City Mayor to ensure culprits are apprehended and arraigned in court of law.

Adil also declared Saturdays as compulsory cleaning days within the city and towns of the state.

“Every citizen is requested through the same order clean their homesteads across the city and all our towns in the state every Saturday.”

Governor Adil did not state the penalties set for offenders.

However, littering in East Africa member states is a criminal offense and heftily punished.

Rwanda’s article 107 states that “any person who deposits, abandons or dumps waste, materials, or who pours sewage in a public or private place, is punished by a fine ranging from an equivalent of 10 to 10025 Us dollars.

In the case of neighboring Uganda, littering law attracts over 540-US dollars fine, or a jail time or both.

