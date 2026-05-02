Governor Adil heads to Addis Ababa to attract investment for Central Equatoria

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has travelled to Addis Ababa on an official visit aimed at attracting investment and strengthening development co-operation.

Governor Adil departed Juba on Saturday, May 2, leading a delegation of senior state government officials.

According to a statement from his office, the visit is part of the state government’s efforts to promote its open-door investment policy, fast-track development, and build stronger ties with regional partners.

While in Addis Ababa, the governor and his delegation are expected to meet foreign investors and promote opportunities in key sectors, including mining, health, agriculture, and tourism.

Authorities say the engagement is aimed at unlocking investment in underdeveloped sectors and boosting economic growth in Central Equatoria State.

Governor Adil and his delegation were seen off at Juba International Airport by Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede, alongside state ministers, deputy mayors of Juba City Council, and other government officials.

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