4th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Governor Adil halts plot documents in Nyamini amid land dispute

Governor Adil halts plot documents in Nyamini amid land dispute

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 9 hours ago

CES Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony|Courtesy

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani, has ordered the halting the issuance of all plot documents in Nyamini area, Juba County citing ongoing disputes between local communities.

The directive, Gubernatorial Order No. 19/2026, came into effect on Monday, 2 March 2026.

Speaking about the order, Governor Wani said, “In exercise of powers conferred upon me by Republican Decree No.408/2025 of the President, I hereby cancel the issuance of any plot document in Nyamini with immediate effect.

This is necessary to maintain peace and resolve disputes between the affected communities.”

The order also directs the Security Committee, led by the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, to engage with the two communities and mediate the ongoing land disagreement.

Governor Adil warned that individuals found issuing land documents despite the ban would face legal action.

“The stoppage of the demarcation process is a temporary measure,” the Governor added. “Our priority is to ensure a fair resolution for both communities while maintaining law and order in Juba County.”

Commissioner of Juba County has been tasked with implementing the order immediately, ensuring that all relevant officials comply.

The move comes amid tensions over land ownership in Nyamini, with both communities claiming rights over plots. Residents have welcomed the government’s intervention, hoping it will prevent further conflict and provide a framework for peaceful negotiation.

Governor Adil stressed that the order is in line with Article 99, sub-article (2)(b) of the Transitional Constitution of Central Equatoria State (2012, as amended), and is part of broader efforts to strengthen governance and security in the state.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms 1

Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms

Published March 3, 2026

Ateny: Dr Bak, other top officials arrested in expanding “financial malpractices” crackdown 2

Ateny: Dr Bak, other top officials arrested in expanding “financial malpractices” crackdown

Published February 28, 2026

Ruweng’s Abiemnhom commissioner killed in early morning attack 3

Ruweng’s Abiemnhom commissioner killed in early morning attack

Published March 1, 2026

Ruweng confirms 169 killed in Abiemnhom attack, including 79 soldiers 4

Ruweng confirms 169 killed in Abiemnhom attack, including 79 soldiers

Published March 2, 2026

President Kiir approves release of 2025 P.8 exam results next week 5

President Kiir approves release of 2025 P.8 exam results next week

Published February 27, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Strong people’ seizing national budget, Finance Minister tells Parliament

Published 7 hours ago

Western Equatoria lawmakers seek review of Ambororo pastoralist MoU

Published 8 hours ago

Lawmakers advance SSP 7 Trillion 2025–2026 budget to third reading

Published 9 hours ago

Bishops demand justice following atrocities in Jonglei and Ruweng

Published 9 hours ago

Governor Adil halts plot documents in Nyamini amid land dispute

Published 9 hours ago

NCRC deploys teams to Unity, Upper Nile, and Pibor for constitutional consultations

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.