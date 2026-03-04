Governor Adil halts plot documents in Nyamini amid land dispute

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani, has ordered the halting the issuance of all plot documents in Nyamini area, Juba County citing ongoing disputes between local communities.

The directive, Gubernatorial Order No. 19/2026, came into effect on Monday, 2 March 2026.

Speaking about the order, Governor Wani said, “In exercise of powers conferred upon me by Republican Decree No.408/2025 of the President, I hereby cancel the issuance of any plot document in Nyamini with immediate effect.

This is necessary to maintain peace and resolve disputes between the affected communities.”

The order also directs the Security Committee, led by the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, to engage with the two communities and mediate the ongoing land disagreement.

Governor Adil warned that individuals found issuing land documents despite the ban would face legal action.

“The stoppage of the demarcation process is a temporary measure,” the Governor added. “Our priority is to ensure a fair resolution for both communities while maintaining law and order in Juba County.”

Commissioner of Juba County has been tasked with implementing the order immediately, ensuring that all relevant officials comply.

The move comes amid tensions over land ownership in Nyamini, with both communities claiming rights over plots. Residents have welcomed the government’s intervention, hoping it will prevent further conflict and provide a framework for peaceful negotiation.

Governor Adil stressed that the order is in line with Article 99, sub-article (2)(b) of the Transitional Constitution of Central Equatoria State (2012, as amended), and is part of broader efforts to strengthen governance and security in the state.

