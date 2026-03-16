16th March 2026

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Governor Adil announces establishment of Yei University at former UNMISS base

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 32 minutes ago

File Photo: H.E. Emmanuel Adil Anthony, the Governor of Central Equatoria State. [Credit: Office of the Governor, CES]

YEI, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) –  Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony has officially announced the establishment of Yei University at the former United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Yei, marking a major step toward decentralizing higher education and improving literacy levels across the state.

The Governor Adil made this announcement during the swearing-in ceremony of new state officials on Monday, March 16 2026.

He stated that the initiative was a strategic effort to improve literacy levels and decentralise public higher education within the state, emphasising that education remains the primary engine for regional growth.

“Education and literacy are ways of supporting efforts aimed at improving the literacy level in our state and strengthening education programs that promote knowledge as a key pillar for development,” Governor Adil stated.

The Governor noted that the establishment of a state-led public university is essential for expanding opportunities beyond the national institutions located in the capital.

“I took a decision to establish a public university in the former UNMISS base in Yei, called Yei University,” he announced.

“The necessary thing is to start coordination so that our children can start their own university, because Juba University is a public university under the national government.”

According to the governor, the transformation of the former peacekeeping base into a centre for academic excellence marks a symbolic shift toward long-term stability and human capital investment in the region.

He stated that by establishing Yei University as a state public institution, the government aims to provide a more accessible alternative for local students who previously relied solely on the University of Juba.

Governor Adil concluded by calling for immediate coordination between state education officials and relevant stakeholders to begin the transition of the facility, ensuring that the new university can open its doors to students as soon as possible.

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16th March 2026

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