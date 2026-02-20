20th February 2026

Government vows stronger Nile Basin cooperation ahead of Nile Day celebration

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, James Mawich Makuach attends Cairo Water Week conference - Photo Credit: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation says South Sudan remains committed to regional cooperation and sustainable water governance as the country prepares to host the Nile Day Regional Celebration in Juba.

Minister James Mawich Makuach made the remarks during a joint press conference with the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) Secretariat in Juba this afternoon.

South Sudan will host the 20th celebration of Nile Day on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in Juba. This will be the first time the country has hosted the event since joining the regional body in 2012.

Speaking during the briefing, Mawich described the celebration as a major milestone for the country.

He said the government of South Sudan remains committed to strengthening cooperation among Nile Basin countries and promoting the equitable and sustainable use of shared water resources.

He added that joint efforts are needed to address climate change and development challenges across the Basin.

The commemorations will bring together ministers, technical experts, development partners and other stakeholders.

According to the organisers, the programme will include exhibitions, a commemorative walk and a high-level ceremony to be held at the headquarters of the Bank of South Sudan.

Nile Day is marked annually to commemorate the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative on February 22, 1999.

The Nile Basin Initiative comprises 10 member countries including Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, The Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Eritrea participates as an observer.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the celebrations will be held at the Headquarters of the Bank of South Sudan under the theme: “One River, One People, One Vision.”

