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Government starts new accounting course to improve money management

Author: Michael Atit | Published: March 27, 2026

Photo|Courtesy

The Government of South Sudan, in partnership with the World Bank, has officially launched a new national accounting qualification aimed at improving the management of public funds and strengthening financial accountability across the country.

The Accounting Technician Diploma for South Sudan was introduced on Thursday during a ceremony held in Juba.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Finance and Planning, seeks to equip students and professionals with practical skills in public financial management and accounting standards.

Officials say the program is part of broader economic reforms designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in both public and private institutions.

By building local capacity, the government hopes to reduce reliance on foreign expertise while creating sustainable employment opportunities for young South Sudanese.

Speaking at the launch, Charles Undeland emphasized the importance of skilled professionals in managing public resources, describing the diploma as a key investment in the country’s human capital.

Also addressing the event, Tong Akech Deng Aguong highlighted the need for a strong professional workforce to uphold financial discipline and restore public confidence in national institutions.

The introduction of the diploma marks a significant step toward modernizing South Sudan’s financial systems and ensuring effective use of public resources to support long-term economic stability.

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30th March 2026

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