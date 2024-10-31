Government sits back after extending tenure as clock ticks: Haysom

The unity government has not demonstrated urgency in adopting a realistic workplan for implementing outstanding tasks in the 2018 peace agreement after extending the transitional period for two years, said the head of UN Mission in South Sudan.

Nicholas Haysom stated that six weeks have passed since the government extension without signs of commitment to complete the critical tasks. He encouraged the peace parties to employ a sense of urgency in delivering their promises to the South Sudanese people.

Addressing the 8th RJMEC Plenary Meeting in Juba, Haysom emphasized the importance of producing a clear, realistic, harmonized workplan for the next two years.

He said the workplan could restore confidence in the political leadership in their commitment to implementing the outstanding peace provisions and concluding the transition through peaceful and credible elections.

“To date, that realistic, harmonized timeline has not been forthcoming, and I would like to remind the parties that the clock is ticking. It won’t restart in February 2025, it is ticking as we speak here today,” he said.

Taking note of the transitional government’s constant pleas for financial assistance to implement the peace accord, the UN official said requests for external or international financing need to be backed up with proof that national financial resources are being prioritized for long overdue steps.”

Mr. Haysom suggests that the government prioritize a number of achievable benchmarks by February 2025 including the deployment of the necessary unified forces (NUF) and agreeing the middle command structure of those forces.

Others are civic education, preparatory work towards voter registration, amending the National Security Services Bill, developing a code of conduct between political parties, and opening political and civic space as requested by civil society.

Mr. Haysom said UNMISS has started to expand its support to the National Elections Commission beyond technical discussions and capacity building by building states electoral offices and providing them with equipment.

The peacekeeping official urged the government to reconvene the monthly Joint Task Force meetings with the UN, AU, IGAD and Troika to support the prioritization and resourcing of the constitution-making and electoral processes.

Mr. Haysom further said subnational violence remains a significant concern affecting civilians across the country, as documented in UNMISS’ latest quarterly brief, which highlights a 43% increase in the number of violent incidents compared to the same period last year.

“Given the recent extension of the transitional period, it is vital that national, state and local authorities as well as communities and their leaders redouble their efforts to resolve longstanding conflict drivers through dialogue.”

