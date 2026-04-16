Government begins distribution of 800 tons of Chinese food aid

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has launched a nationwide distribution of over 800 metric tons of food aid donated by the People’s Republic of China.

Minister Albino Akol Atak Mayom confirmed that the exercise targets thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and families struggling with economic hardship, conflict, and natural disasters. A total of 37 containers, carrying approximately 814 metric tons of rice, are being moved to distribution points across the country.

The ministry has already assessed more than 48,000 IDPs in various centers who are scheduled to receive the assistance. According to the distribution plan, 60 percent of the consignment will be dispatched to the 10 states and three administrative areas with the highest concentration of vulnerable people, while the remaining 40 percent will be distributed within Juba.

“This is the first of four phases of food aid from China scheduled for this year,” Minister Akol stated during the launch. “This rice will target IDPs and returnees in Juba before extending to the states and administrative areas. Our priority is to address immediate human suffering.”

The intervention comes as part of a broader government response to the worsening humanitarian situation. While the minister acknowledged that the rice provides essential short-term relief, he emphasized that the government is pursuing long-term strategies to strengthen national food security and support communities affected by displacement.

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