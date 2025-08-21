Gov. Agoth launches planting of 15,000 treess in Kuajok

The Governor of Warrap State, Bol Wek Agoth, has launched a tree planting campaign with a target of planting 15,000 seedlings in the state capital, Kuajok.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office on Thursday, the exercise is part of a national programme aiming to plant one hundred million trees across South Sudan.

Warrap State has been tasked with planting at least ten million trees.

The statement said the initiative is being carried out by the State Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with an organization called Natural Planters for Generations, under the theme “plant a tree, save life.”

While launching the drive, Governor Agoth said tree planting will help reduce the effects of climate change.

He stated, “Our people need to protect themselves from climate change and planting trees is a sanctified mitigation measure.”

Governor Agoth also said planting a variety of trees will create commercial opportunities for the state and support the nutritional needs of local communities.

He urged citizens to abandon violence and instead focus on productive activities such as agriculture.

The governor added that his administration will work to boost agriculture through farm mechanization, support for farmers’ unions, and better access to micro-financing, as a way to lift the people of Warrap State out of poverty.

