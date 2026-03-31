GIZ launches seed & tool distribution to kick off farming season in Yei River, Magwi

As the first rains approach and fields begin to stir back to life, smallholder farmers in Yei River and Magwi counties are receiving a timely boost to start the planting season.

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) South Sudan, on behalf of the German Development Cooperation, has begun distributing seeds and basic farming tools to 1,000 farmers across the two counties, marking the official start of its support for the first farming season of the year.

The distribution, held on March 30 across the bomas of Omeo, Gimunu, Pakula and Pajok, drew hundreds of farmers—many arriving early and waiting patiently to collect supplies they say are critical for the months ahead.

“I’m hopeful this season will be better,” said one farmer in Pajok, clutching a sack of maize seeds and a new hoe. Like many others, they described the assistance as arriving “at the right time,” just as land preparation begins.

The items distributed include maize, green grams, soya beans and assorted vegetable seeds, along with tools such as hoes, rakes, watering cans, wheelbarrows, fork hoes, slashers, axes and pangas. The support is designed to help farmers increase yields, diversify crops and improve food security in the region.

For many households, the tools are as important as the seeds. Proper equipment allows farmers to prepare land more efficiently, plant on time and reduce losses after harvest through better handling and storage. Development practitioners say this combination can ease labor demands while improving both productivity and income.

The initiative is part of ongoing agricultural support that GIZ has provided in South Sudan since 2021, targeting communities recovering from displacement and economic hardship. The current distribution exercise is expected to continue until منتصف April across operational areas in Yei and Magwi.

Beyond seeds and tools, the program—implemented under the ILiPS project—also connects farmers with extension services delivered by trained community workers. In addition, agricultural radio programs host interactive talk shows where farmers can call in, send SMS messages and receive advice from experts on crop management and nutrition.

The broader project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, supports returnees, internally displaced persons and host communities. Alongside farming assistance, it works with local training centers and schools to expand education opportunities and promotes access to psychosocial support services, emphasizing community well-being as part of recovery.

GIZ, a federally owned enterprise of Germany, operates worldwide to support sustainable development and international cooperation, aiming to help communities improve their living conditions and build more secure futures.

For farmers in Yei River and Magwi, that future now begins with seeds in hand and fields ready for planting.