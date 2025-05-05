5th May 2025
GIZ distributes tools to 500 farmers in Yei River County

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

Some of the 500 smallholder farmers in Yei River County displaying the farming tools they recently received – Photo courtesy of GIZ

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in South Sudan has distributed 2,750 agricultural tools to 500 smallholder farmers to strengthen food security and support small-scale agriculture in Yei River County.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, GIZ said the distribution, which began in April and is still ongoing, is part of the ‘Improved Living Conditions and Psychosocial Support (ILiPS)’ project, implemented on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The statement noted that the tools—hoes, pangas, rakes, fork hoes, and axes—are suited to the local context and are intended to boost farm productivity as the rainy season begins.

It also revealed that an additional 2,750 tools will be distributed next week to farmers in Magwi County, bringing the total to 5,500 tools for 1,000 smallholder farmers across both counties.

“The timely provision of these tools is critical,” said a GIZ representative. “They will enable farmers to carry out their daily tasks more efficiently and increase production as the planting season gets underway.”

The farm tool distribution is the first step in a broader set of activities under the ILiPS project. Farmers will also receive improved seeds for vegetables, cereals, and legumes.

In addition, they will benefit from training sessions on Good Agronomic Practices, Farming as a Business, post-harvest handling, financial literacy, nutrition, and psychosocial counseling.

The ILiPS project supports returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and host communities. Beyond agricultural assistance, the project aims to improve access to psychosocial support and raise awareness of mental well-being.

GIZ is also working closely with local training centers and schools to expand educational opportunities in the region.

5th May 2025

