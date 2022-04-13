Girl who killed boyfriend in Juba sentenced to death

A High court in Juba has sentenced to death a girl who murdered her boyfriend last year.



Mangok Mel Ayuel, a third year student at the University of Juba, in the faculty of Medicine, was murdered in March 2020.

Achot Majok Kuot, 19, stabbed her boyfriend three times with a knife on his chest and back.

According to the high court Judge, Alexander Sabor Subek, he died before he was rescued due to internal bleeding.

Judge Sabor says the reason behind committing the crime was love affairs.

The Judge found, Achot Majok Kuot guilty of offence of murder, under the South Sudan Penal Act 2008.

“The court sentenced the convict, Achot Majok Kuat to be hanged on the neck till death for violating section 206 of the penal code 2008. Judge Sabor Subek, High Court Juba,” Judge Subek told Eye Radio.

For a conviction under the section 206 of South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008, the judge is required to prove the crime beyond reasonable doubt.

After conviction, the court must discuss the exceptions that allow the charge to be transferred from Culpable Homicide to Attempted Culpable Homicide.

After that, the accused can be convicted under section 206 unless he can benefit from any of the exceptions mentioned in section 201.

According to section 206 the court must have an opinion that the nearest relatives of the deceased opt for customary blood compensation, retribution or pardon.

After that, the final judgment is pronounced by the court and sent the case papers to the Supreme Court for confirmation, after the 15-day period for appeal has passed according to section 258 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 2008.

The code of criminal procedures 2008 says every judgment of a High Court passing a death sentence or a Sentence of imprisonment for life shall be submitted to the Supreme Court for confirmation.

The Judge has given the defendant 15 days to appeal the verdict.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Illegal revenue collectors in Manyo burn NRA official house, assault wife Previous Post